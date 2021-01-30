1,194 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

