11,339 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

