11,000 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

