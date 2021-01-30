$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $108.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $379.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $388.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $416.75 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $441.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.