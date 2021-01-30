$101.31 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report sales of $101.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.52 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $500.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 134,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.