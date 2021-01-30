$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $8.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.51. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

