1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.225-418.164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.13 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.