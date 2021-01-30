$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.25. 9,055,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.