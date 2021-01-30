$1.46 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $136.57. 6,778,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,344. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

