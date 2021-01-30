$1.41 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.50. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG opened at $134.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

