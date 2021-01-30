$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.