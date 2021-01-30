$1.37 EPS Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

