$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

