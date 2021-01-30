$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. State Street reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NYSE STT opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

