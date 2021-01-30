-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.60). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.59. The stock had a trading volume of 286,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,334. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

