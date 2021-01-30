$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Wabtec reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wabtec from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

