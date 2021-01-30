$1.05 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

