0Chain (ZCN) Trading 75.2% Higher This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 75.2% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $811,960.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000216 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044225 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars.

