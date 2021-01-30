-$0.94 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.84). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $139.81.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

