$0.77 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Pool posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 86.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $20,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.58 and a 200 day moving average of $337.84. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.