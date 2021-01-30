$0.76 EPS Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.35. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,734. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

