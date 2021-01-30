$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 221,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

