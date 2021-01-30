$0.69 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.45. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,784. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.02.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

