$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

