-$0.56 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

