$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

WDC traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,496,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 299,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

