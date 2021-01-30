$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.45. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,998. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 774,458 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

