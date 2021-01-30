-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

