-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.24). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

BHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. 367,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

