$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 72.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,776,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

