$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $312.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

