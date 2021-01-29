Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

