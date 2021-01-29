Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Zymeworks stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zymeworks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

