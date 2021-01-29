Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.36.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,705,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

