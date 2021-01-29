ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.76. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 6,645,949 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.