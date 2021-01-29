Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$509.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $509.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.69.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

