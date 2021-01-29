ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in January

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.14. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.
ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
