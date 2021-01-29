Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.92. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 45,057 shares changing hands.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

