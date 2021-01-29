Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Cut by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $378.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,784 shares of company stock worth $63,407,782 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

