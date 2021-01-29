Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.37. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 8,627 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

