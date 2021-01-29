Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.