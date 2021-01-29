Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $94,620.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A Scott Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48.

ZION opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

