Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 981.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.