Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 981.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

