Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $66.68 on Monday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
