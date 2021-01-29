Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $66.68 on Monday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Chrysler, Volvo, and Imported Volkswagen; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

