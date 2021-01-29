Zenfuse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $821,119.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $821,119.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00799816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.45 or 0.03953267 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

