Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 61.9% Higher This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00487993 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000162 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00161601 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002598 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.