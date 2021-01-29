Zeepin Hits Market Cap of $145,362.66 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $145,362.66 and approximately $14,873.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00050108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00126622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00339204 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.