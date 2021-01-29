Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to “Buy”

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

