Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

